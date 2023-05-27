UrduPoint.com

Shooting Incident Leaves One Seriously Injured In Tehsil Jand

Published May 27, 2023

Shooting incident leaves one seriously injured in Tehsil Jand

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :An unidentified assailant Saturday opened fire near Khumeeni Chowk, Tehsil Jang leaving one person seriously injured.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as 24-year-old Yasin, sustained two gunshot wounds to the abdomen during the attack.

Upon receiving the distress call, a rapid response was initiated, and a Rescue 1122 ambulance promptly arrived at the scene to administer first aid to the victim before transferring him to Tehsil Hospital in Jund for further medical attention.

However, due to the critical nature of his injuries, doctors at Tehsil Hospital referred the victim to a specialized facility in Rawalpindi.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and a rigorous search operation has been launched to apprehend the unidentified attacker, the sources added.

