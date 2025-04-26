Shooting incident occurred during wedding celebration in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A shooting incident occurred in Chiniot's Police Station City area on Saturday during a wedding celebration, leaving two people injured. According to sources of local police, the incident happened when a man named Nisar opened fire on his wife and her family members after a heated argument.

The victims, identified as Hajra, the mother-in-law, and 3-year-old Masooma, were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter.

