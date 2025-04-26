Shooting Incident Occurred During Wedding Celebration In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A shooting incident occurred in Chiniot's Police Station City area on Saturday during a wedding celebration, leaving two people injured. According to sources of local police, the incident happened when a man named Nisar opened fire on his wife and her family members after a heated argument.
The victims, identified as Hajra, the mother-in-law, and 3-year-old Masooma, were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM determines to overhauled every sector of state6 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Kashmir, heat wave likely in plains6 minutes ago
-
DC directs schools to ensure provisions for heatwave6 minutes ago
-
Chiniot business community protest Israeli atrocities in Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrested fake lady constable from Balakot6 minutes ago
-
Shooting incident occurred during wedding celebration in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals, arrest proclaimed offenders6 minutes ago
-
Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding15 minutes ago
-
KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims16 minutes ago
-
AJK Civil Society takes to street agitation against Indian Indus River Treaty suspension16 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders monitoring of development projects16 minutes ago
-
Kohat resident martyred in Quetta bomb blast16 minutes ago