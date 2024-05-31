Open Menu

Shootout In Pishin Sarkhab, Two Fugitive Suspects Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Shootout in Pishin Sarkhab, two fugitive suspects killed

A shootout erupted on Friday in Pishin Sarkhab, resulting in the deaths of two fugitive suspects and the injury of their accomplice

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A shootout erupted on Friday in Pishin Sarkhab, resulting in the deaths of two fugitive suspects and the injury of their accomplice.

According to sources of Pishin Police, the exchange of fire occurred as police attempted to apprehend the suspects, who were reportedly involved in criminal activity.

Police sources further revealed that the injured suspect is currently receiving medical attention, while the police continue their investigation into the incident.

