Shootout With Waris Khan Police: 5 ‘robbers’ Arrested With Looted Rs 1 M
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Five ‘robbers’, one in injured condition, were arrested with the looted amount of Rs 1 million after a shootout with the Waris Khan Police late Friday night.
Three of the suspects were taken into custody soon after the crossfire while the rest two, who managed to escape, were arrested on Saturday, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
He said the Waris Khan police received a report of the robbery of Rs 1 million from a citizen in their jurisdiction through the Helpline 15.
Five suspects, who had committed the robbery, were fleeing on a motorcycle when they were signalled by a Waris Khan Police team to stop during a snap check.
The suspects, however, started firing on the police. The police retaliated and managed to nab three of them, one of them in injured condition, while two escaped.
The entire amount of Rs 1 million and mobile phones snatched from the citizen shortly ago were also recovered from the arrested suspects Arsalan, Qasim and the injured Kashif.
The police also seized the motorcycle which the suspects had snatched from a citizen at gunpoint in the area of Waris Khan and the weapons used in the robbery incidents.
The police continued a search operation for the fleeing suspects Zahid and Shaban, and succeeded in arresting them on Saturday.
All the suspects were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, motorcycle snatching and theft registered at various police stations in the twin cities, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani the Waris Khan Police team for bravely fighting and arresting a gang involved in street crime and recovering the entire stolen money.
