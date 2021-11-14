UrduPoint.com

Shop Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Shop gutted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Valuables worth Rs 400,000 were reduced to ashes when fire broke out at a shop near Jharianwala Phattak in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, petrol was being transferred to a drum from a vehicleat a shop when it caught fire due to short circuiting which engulfed the whole shop.

The fire tender of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

