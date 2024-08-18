Open Menu

Shop Gutted Due To Gas Leakage Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Shop gutted due to gas leakage fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Precious material in a shop was reduced to ashes due to a fire, caused by gas leakage in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted due to leakage of gas while decanting gas in a wagon cylinder near Lahore Mor Jaranwala.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and reduced precious material of the shop.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Police Station Jaranwala Saddar Rescue 1122 Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

29 minutes ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

35 minutes ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

1 hour ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

3 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan