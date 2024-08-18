Shop Gutted Due To Gas Leakage Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Precious material in a shop was reduced to ashes due to a fire, caused by gas leakage in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted due to leakage of gas while decanting gas in a wagon cylinder near Lahore Mor Jaranwala.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and reduced precious material of the shop.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
