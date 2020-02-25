UrduPoint.com
Shop Gutted In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : A gift shop was reduced to ashes in the area of City Sammundri police station.

Police said Tuesday that fire erupted in a shop due to short-circuit at Sammundri,engulfed the entire shop and burnt precious material.On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

