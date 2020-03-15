UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shop Gutted In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Shop gutted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :All valuables burnt to ashes as shop caught fire due to short circuit at desi ghee hotel market near Fiaz Park.

According to Rescue 1122, fire broke out into a shop owned by Khan Zaman ar desi ghee hotel due to short circuit.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled fire.

However, valuables worth Rs 600,000 burnt in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Hotel Rescue 1122 Market All

Recent Stories

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

26 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

41 minutes ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

1 hour ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

2 hours ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.