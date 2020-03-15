Shop gutted in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :All valuables burnt to ashes as shop caught fire due to short circuit at desi ghee hotel market near Fiaz Park.

According to Rescue 1122, fire broke out into a shop owned by Khan Zaman ar desi ghee hotel due to short circuit.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled fire.

However, valuables worth Rs 600,000 burnt in the incident.