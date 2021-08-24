Shop owner burnt alive as fire erupts due to short circuit

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A shop owner was burnt alive as result of fire erupted due to short circuit followed by roof collapse on Tuesday.

Fire was erupted so rapidly that it engulfed nearby house and burnt to ashes, while goods of worth million of rupees were also burnt. Rescuers succeeded to extinguish fire after putting up about one and half hour struggle.

According to details, Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Jamleera, a suburban town had stocked two canes filled with petrol at his shop containing large number of gas cylinders.

All of sudden, shop caught fire by dint of short circuit which resulted big explosion that led to caved in roof of the shop. Resultantly, shop owner named Ghulam Mustafa sitting underneath of the roof died since he was burnt, also burried under debris of the roof.

However, family members of the adjacent house received minor injuries and they were saved miraculously. Police reached the incident to initiate necessary legal action.