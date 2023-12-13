Shop owner fined for selling adulterated milk

A shop owner was fined for selling adulterated milk by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team here on Wednesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A shop owner was fined for selling adulterated milk by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority team here on Wednesday.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team inspected milk samples with the help of modern mobile testing laboratory on Bannu Road, Chakarkot, Hangu Road and adjacent areas of Kohat.

During the inspection, one milk shop was fined for adulteration of milk with water, while in other milk shops the milk found was satisfactory.

