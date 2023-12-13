Open Menu

Shop Owner Fined For Selling Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Shop owner fined for selling adulterated milk

A shop owner was fined for selling adulterated milk by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team here on Wednesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A shop owner was fined for selling adulterated milk by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority team here on Wednesday.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team inspected milk samples with the help of modern mobile testing laboratory on Bannu Road, Chakarkot, Hangu Road and adjacent areas of Kohat.

During the inspection, one milk shop was fined for adulteration of milk with water, while in other milk shops the milk found was satisfactory.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mobile Road Hangu Kohat

Recent Stories

Poliovirus reported in five environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in five environmental samples

11 minutes ago
 KP Governor, CM review law & order situation after ..

KP Governor, CM review law & order situation after DI Khan attack

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 i ..

Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

20 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to solve issues of public for fac ..

Efforts underway to solve issues of public for facilitating them: Asfanyar

20 minutes ago
 Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversa ..

Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversary of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum K ..

20 minutes ago
Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Head ..

Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters

20 minutes ago
 Airbnb agrees 576-mn-euro deal in Italy tax disput ..

Airbnb agrees 576-mn-euro deal in Italy tax dispute

20 minutes ago
 Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldi ..

Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldiers

20 minutes ago
 PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elect ..

PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elections

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terro ..

Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terrorism from country

32 minutes ago
 Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan