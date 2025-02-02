Shop Owner Held Over Illegal Gas Decanting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a shop owner for illegally decanting LPG during a crackdown, led by Thatha Sadiqabad police station.
SHO Rai Qaiser Kharl supervised the operation against illegal LPG refilling shops.
Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Ali raided a shop at Pull 14, seizing refilling equipment, LPG cylinders, and machinery. The shop owner, Ahmed Deen, was taken into custody.
A case has been registered against Ahmed Deen at Thatha Sadiqabad police station.
