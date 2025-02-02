Shop owner held over illegal gas decanting

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a shop owner for illegally decanting LPG during a crackdown, led by Thatha Sadiqabad police station.

SHO Rai Qaiser Kharl supervised the operation against illegal LPG refilling shops.

Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Ali raided a shop at Pull 14, seizing refilling equipment, LPG cylinders, and machinery. The shop owner, Ahmed Deen, was taken into custody.

A case has been registered against Ahmed Deen at Thatha Sadiqabad police station.