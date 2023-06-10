Shop-owners fined over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz Chadhar launched a crackdown on profiteers, and those selling commodities at prices higher than the ones fixed by the government at Sial Mor, here on Saturday.

The official, along with a team, conducted raids at different shops and imposed Rs 115,000 collectively on several shops.

The assistant commissioner said raids against profiteers would continue on daily basis.