Shop robbed at gun point

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Three unidentified armed robbers looted cash at gunpoint from a shoe shop on Sunday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers entered into the Service Shoes Shop situated at the main Bazaar Jamia Masjid road.

They held hostage the staff at gunpoint and looted cash Rs 300,000 from the shop.

The outlaws also locked the guard of the shop in the shop and fled away.

The case has been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, however, the local traders staged a protest demonstration against the rising incidents of robbery and dacoity in the city.