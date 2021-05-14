Shop sealed, butcher fined over SoP violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed a drink corner and imposed fine on a butcher over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a special joint operation launched by district administration, Pak army and rangers in the city.

The joint teams of army, rangers and district administration continued crackdown against violators of SoP .

The team visited different areas and of the city and sealed Rasheed Drink Corner situated at Clock Tower Chowk over violation and got registered FIR against the owner.

The joint team also imposed fine on a butcher during raid at Khan Village area of Gulgasht Colony over violations of face mask.

District administration sources said that joint teams would continue operation across the city till 12 am on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.