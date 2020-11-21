UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shop Sealed, Fine Imposed Over Violations Of Smart Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:36 PM

Shop sealed, fine imposed over violations of smart lockdown

District administration sealed a cloth shop and imposed fine on various hotels and shops over violations of smart lockdown during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :District administration sealed a cloth shop and imposed fine on various hotels and shops over violations of smart lockdown during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, price Control Magistrates Tariq Wali, Noman Khan and Sub-Registrar Mohsin Nisar launched a crackdown against violators of smart lockdown areas of Gulgasht Colony.

The team sealed Ahmed cloth house and imposed fine of over Rs 100,000 on Naimat Hotel, Ghauri Tikka shop, Allah Wasaya Fish Broast and Master Biryani over violations of lockdown.

The officers have also started legal procedure to seal various other shops found involved in violations.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair also visited different areas of smart lockdown and imposed fine on shopkeepers over violations. He also imposed fine on transporter for not following SoPs by accommodating passengers in buses without mask.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Price Shujabad

Recent Stories

US appreciates pleasure over PM Khan’s visit to ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition Activists Protest Near House of Georgia ..

5 minutes ago

Actor Aslam Parvez remembered on his 36th death an ..

5 minutes ago

New born baby recovered from trash

11 minutes ago

Constable faces inquiry for chopping down tree

11 minutes ago

Biden Transition Team Lacks Full Support of US Gov ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.