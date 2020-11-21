Shop sealed, fine imposed over violations of smart lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration sealed a cloth shop and imposed fine on various hotels and shops over violations of smart lockdown during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :District administration sealed a cloth shop and imposed fine on various hotels and shops over violations of smart lockdown during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, price Control Magistrates Tariq Wali, Noman Khan and Sub-Registrar Mohsin Nisar launched a crackdown against violators of smart lockdown areas of Gulgasht Colony.

The team sealed Ahmed cloth house and imposed fine of over Rs 100,000 on Naimat Hotel, Ghauri Tikka shop, Allah Wasaya Fish Broast and Master Biryani over violations of lockdown.

The officers have also started legal procedure to seal various other shops found involved in violations.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair also visited different areas of smart lockdown and imposed fine on shopkeepers over violations. He also imposed fine on transporter for not following SoPs by accommodating passengers in buses without mask.