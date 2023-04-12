Shop sealed for hoarding

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed a shop for hoarding and imposed a fine over profiteering in Kot Momin.

According to the official sources, Assistant Commissioner Rab Nawaz inspected various shops to ensure sale of essential commodities at the government rates.

During his inspection, he sealed a shop due to having undeclared stock of sugar and gheebesides imposing Rs 20,000 fine on a shop for overpricing.