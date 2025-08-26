Shop sealed for selling banned polythene bags

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) District Officer Environment Usama Majid, accompanied by Inspector Mudasar Ali, sealed a shop on Jalalpur–Kharian Road for selling polythene bags below the legally permitted thickness of 75 microns.

During the operation, a large quantity of the prohibited plastic bags was confiscated.

The district administration reiterated that, in line with the Punjab government’s environmental policy, the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of polythene bags below the prescribed standard are strictly banned. Violators will face strict legal consequences.

Earlier, the environment team had seized 40 kilograms of banned polythene bags from another location and imposed a fine of Rs15,000 on the offender.

Officials emphasized that enforcement efforts will continue across the district to curb the use of environmentally hazardous materials and promote sustainable alternatives.