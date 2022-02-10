Shop sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Azeem Shoukat Awan Thursday visited various markets and inspected the enforcement of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the district administration.

The AC sealed an electronics shop and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on two shops over violation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

He distributed face-masks among shopkeepers and warned that stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.