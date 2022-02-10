UrduPoint.com

Shop Sealed For Violating Covid-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Shop sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Azeem Shoukat Awan Thursday visited various markets and inspected the enforcement of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the district administration.

The AC sealed an electronics shop and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on two shops over violation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

He distributed face-masks among shopkeepers and warned that stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.

Related Topics

Fine Sargodha Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among people

33 seconds ago
 France make two changes for Ireland

France make two changes for Ireland

34 seconds ago
 Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 F ..

Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 Films to be virtually screened ..

36 seconds ago
 Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic me ..

Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic men's Alpine combined

37 seconds ago
 MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

39 seconds ago
 Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>