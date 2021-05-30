Shop sealed for violation of COVID SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Sunday sealed a wine shop in Qasimabad for violating coronavirus SOPs.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Qasimabad Taluka administration has sealed the Diamond wine shop at Shaikh Ayaz road for violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government of Sindh.