UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shop Sealed On Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Shop sealed on overcharging

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has sealed City Cash & Carry store on charge of selling sugar at excessive prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has sealed City Cash & Carry store on charge of selling sugar at excessive prices.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Thursday that AC City along with his team conducted inspection of more than 40 shops in the city and imposed fine of Rs.

50,000 on more than one dozen shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the AC City also found City Cash & Carry store involved in selling sugar onexcessive price than its fixed rate. The AC City sealed the shop and warned its managersand crew that they would be sent behind bars if they not abide by law in future.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

56 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Tells UK to Investigate O ..

2 minutes ago

US Retail Sales up 9.8% in March After Stimulus Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Work Out Response to US Sanctions, Annou ..

2 minutes ago

Latvia's Treatment of Russian Journalists Violates ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Making Sure COVID-19 Vaccination Certific ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.