Shop sealed on overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has sealed City Cash & Carry store on charge of selling sugar at excessive prices.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Thursday that AC City along with his team conducted inspection of more than 40 shops in the city and imposed fine of Rs.

50,000 on more than one dozen shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the AC City also found City Cash & Carry store involved in selling sugar onexcessive price than its fixed rate. The AC City sealed the shop and warned its managersand crew that they would be sent behind bars if they not abide by law in future.