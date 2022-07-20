UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Arrested For Overcharging Flour Buyers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Waqar Yousuf has arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of profiteering and overcharging flour buyers.

A spokesman for the Food Department said on Wednesday that a team conducted checking of different shops and found the Madani Chand Karyana Store owners selling 10-kg flour bag for Rs 600 instead of the government fixed rate of Rs 490 per bag.

The team arrested the shopkeeper and handed him over to the area police.

