UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Arrested Over Selling Pesticides Illegally

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:44 PM

A shopkeeper was arrested over selling pesticides illegally in the limits of Thikriwala police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A shopkeeper was arrested over selling pesticides illegally in the limits of Thikriwala police.

Police said on Friday that on the report of Plant Protection Officer, Agriculture department Bilal Yousaf,the team raided a shop in chak 276-RB Mahlan and found that the accused was selling products without license and dealership invoices.The team arrested accused Rizwan and registered case..

More Stories From Pakistan

