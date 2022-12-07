- Home
Shopkeeper Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Sambrial police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling meat at exorbitant prices here on Wednesday.
Police said the accused was identified as Usman.
Further investigation was underway.
