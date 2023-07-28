Open Menu

Shopkeeper Booked For Making Fake Dacoity Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Shopkeeper booked for making fake dacoity call

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a shopkeeper for making fake dacoity call, in limits of Qasba Gujrat in district Muzaffargarh.

According to SHO Zareef Khan, a shopkeeper namely Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Iqbal made call at Emergency 15 about a dacoity incident at his shop.

A police rushed to the site. The shopkeeper informed that three armed dacoits looted cash Rs 65000, expensive mobile phone from his shop. The police team inquired the matter after investigation from his neighbours and other people in the bazaar. However, the shopkeeper could not prove his claim of dacoity. The police registered case against the shopkeeper 29-D Telegraph act.

