Shopkeeper Booked For Selling Expired Pesticides

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Police have registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling unlicensed and expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal, district Narowal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling unlicensed and expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal, district Narowal.

Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri, along with Pesticides Inspector Zafarwal Tanzeel Ahmed and a police team, conducted a raid at Rajput Zari Traders at Deooli, tehsil Zafarwal, and caught Shehbaz selling unlicensed and expired pesticides.

Police seized pesticides worth Rs 83,825 and registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

