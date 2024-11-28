Shopkeeper Booked For Selling Pesticides Without License
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 11:00 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Saddar Daska police team booked a shopkeeper for selling agricultural pesticides without license at his shop.
Police said here on Thursday that the team along with Deputy Director (DD) Pest Warning and Quality Control Dr.
Maqsood Ahmed raided in Raja Ghumnah area and held Muhammad Ismail,owner of Gohar Traders who was selling pesticides without license.
The team also recovered a large quantity of agricultural pesticides worth Rs. 550,000 from his possession.
On the report of the Deputy Director Pest Warning,police registered case and started investigation.
