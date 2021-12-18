UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Booked For Selling Spurious Pesticides

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:27 PM

Shopkeeper booked for selling spurious pesticides

Narowal police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a pesticide dealer for selling spurious pesticides

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Narowal police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a pesticide dealer for selling spurious pesticides.

Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri along with police team raided at "Saith and Co. Agro Services" at Zafarwal Bypass, Narowal and arrested Malik Nouman red-handedfor selling spurious pesticides.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Narowal

Recent Stories

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

28 seconds ago
 Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall ..

Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall road in North Waziristan

30 seconds ago
 South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Contin ..

South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Continued Surge in Cases - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

34 seconds ago
 England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Mal ..

England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Malan

12 minutes ago
 Two killed, five injured in different incidents

Two killed, five injured in different incidents

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.