Shopkeeper Booked For Selling Spurious Pesticides
Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:27 PM
Narowal police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a pesticide dealer for selling spurious pesticides
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Narowal police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a pesticide dealer for selling spurious pesticides.
Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri along with police team raided at "Saith and Co. Agro Services" at Zafarwal Bypass, Narowal and arrested Malik Nouman red-handedfor selling spurious pesticides.
A case has been registered against the accused.