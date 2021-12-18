Shopkeeper booked for selling spurious pesticides

Narowal police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a pesticide dealer for selling spurious pesticides

Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri along with police team raided at "Saith and Co. Agro Services" at Zafarwal Bypass, Narowal and arrested Malik Nouman red-handedfor selling spurious pesticides.

A case has been registered against the accused.