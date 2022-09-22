Shopkeeper booked over dengue SOP violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The owner of a bakery was booked over the presence of dengue larvae at his shop here on Thursday.

According to health department spokesman that the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the city and found dengue larvae in a bakery shop at University road.

The health team got registered a case against the owner Mobeen at concerned police station, he added.