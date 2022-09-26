UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Booked Over Dengue SOP Violation:

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Shopkeeper booked over dengue SOP violation:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The owner of a food outlet was booked over the presence of dengue larvae at his shop here on Monday.

According to health department spokesman, the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the city and found dengue larvae in a pizza shop at old civil road.The health team got registered a case against the owner at concerned police station, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Police Station Road

Recent Stories

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

12 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

39 minutes ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

51 minutes ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.