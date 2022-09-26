Shopkeeper booked over dengue SOP violation:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The owner of a food outlet was booked over the presence of dengue larvae at his shop here on Monday.

According to health department spokesman, the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the city and found dengue larvae in a pizza shop at old civil road.The health team got registered a case against the owner at concerned police station, he added.