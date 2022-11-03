UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Booked Over Dengue SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 11:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The owner of a bakery was booked over the presence of dengue larvae at his shop here on Thursday.

According to health department spokesman,the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the city and found dengue larvae in bakery shop at Muqam-e-Hayyat road.

The health team got registered a case against the owner at concerned police station, he added.

