Shopkeeper Deprived Of Cash, Valuables In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:13 PM
Three unidentified armed men Thursday deprived a shopkeeper of cash, his cell-phone and other valuables near Tariq Road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station
According to police, Shakeel lodged a report with the police that three unidentified armed men entered his shop, held him at gunpoint and took away Rs50,000 cash, his cell-phone and other valuables.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.