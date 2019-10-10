Shopkeeper deprived of cash, valuables in Sialkot

Three unidentified armed men Thursday deprived a shopkeeper of cash, his cell-phone and other valuables near Tariq Road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Three unidentified armed men Thursday deprived a shopkeeper of cash, his cell-phone and other valuables near Tariq Road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station

According to police, Shakeel lodged a report with the police that three unidentified armed men entered his shop, held him at gunpoint and took away Rs50,000 cash, his cell-phone and other valuables.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.