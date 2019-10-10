UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeeper Deprived Of Cash, Valuables In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Shopkeeper deprived of cash, valuables in Sialkot

Three unidentified armed men Thursday deprived a shopkeeper of cash, his cell-phone and other valuables near Tariq Road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Three unidentified armed men Thursday deprived a shopkeeper of cash, his cell-phone and other valuables near Tariq Road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

According to police, Shakeel lodged a report with the police that three unidentified armed men entered his shop, held him at gunpoint and took away Rs50,000 cash, his cell-phone and other valuables.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Shakeel

Recent Stories

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

5 minutes ago

Indian action in IOK tantamount to attack on Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Carrefour Pakistan join hands for ..

11 minutes ago

Quality cricket to bring quality rewards for playe ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s 100,000 Russian-speakers, values of tolera ..

44 minutes ago

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.