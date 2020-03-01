UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeeper Deprived Of Rs 300000 In Karachi Mugging Bid

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:36 PM

Shopkeeper deprived of Rs 300000 in Karachi mugging bid

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Three muggers on Sunday looted Rs 300,000 from a paint shop in Manzoor Colony area of the city.A CCTV footage of the mugging incident obtained by ARY news clearly shows as to how three people deprived a paint shop owner from the cash.It shows that two of the criminals entered the paint shop while their third accomplice positioned himself outside the premises to keep an eye on the movement of people coming towards the shop.They concealed their identify with two of them using helmets while the another one wearing a cap to cover their faces.The dacoits could be seen brandishing a weapon to threaten the shop owner and others present inside the premises and later running away after successfully depriving those in the shop of Rs 300,000.

On February 18, in a mugging incident involving women in Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city, muggers deprived a woman of her earrings as she was going to purchase vegetables from the nearby market.According to details, armed men approached a woman in Bhittai Colony area of Ibrahim Hyderi and demanded her to take off her earrings.

The accused later succeeded in running away from the spot along with the looted item.

