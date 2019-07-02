UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeeper Electrocuted To Death While Trying G To Hook Electric Cable To Electric Pole In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:24 PM

Shopkeeper electrocuted to death while trying g to hook electric cable to electric pole in Hyderabad

A shopkeeper electrocuted to death while trying to hook electric cable to an electric pole near Hussainabad intersection here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A shopkeeper electrocuted to death while trying to hook electric cable to an electric pole near Hussainabad intersection here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the young man Nadeem Jokhio was hooking the cable on the pole when he was electrocuted.

He was shifted in very critical condition to Bhitai Hospital where he was declared dead.

The dead body was handed over to the bereaved family after fulfilling the legal formalities.

Related Topics

Dead Police Young Man Family

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

11 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

26 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Yemen

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media Board Restructured

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.