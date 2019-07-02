Shopkeeper electrocuted to death while trying g to hook electric cable to electric pole in Hyderabad

A shopkeeper electrocuted to death while trying to hook electric cable to an electric pole near Hussainabad intersection here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A shopkeeper electrocuted to death while trying to hook electric cable to an electric pole near Hussainabad intersection here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the young man Nadeem Jokhio was hooking the cable on the pole when he was electrocuted.

He was shifted in very critical condition to Bhitai Hospital where he was declared dead.

The dead body was handed over to the bereaved family after fulfilling the legal formalities.