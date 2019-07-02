- Home
Shopkeeper Electrocuted To Death While Trying G To Hook Electric Cable To Electric Pole In Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:24 PM
A shopkeeper electrocuted to death while trying to hook electric cable to an electric pole near Hussainabad intersection here on Tuesday
According to the police, the young man Nadeem Jokhio was hooking the cable on the pole when he was electrocuted.
He was shifted in very critical condition to Bhitai Hospital where he was declared dead.
The dead body was handed over to the bereaved family after fulfilling the legal formalities.