Shopkeeper Fined For Refusing To Submit Fine, Bullying Magistrate

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A shopkeeper was booked over refusing to submit a fine for bullying the price control magistrate upon a visit to the shop.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the price control magistrate tehsil Kot Addu, Neelam Tehreem, paid a visit to the suburban town of Sanawan to check the prices of common edibles as per approved by the district authority.

While checking a series of shops, she spotted a shopkeeper named Mohammed Bilal was selling illegally diesel and petrol. Moreover, he hadn't displayed a rate list of the common utility items, said the magistrate.

As a result, the magistrate fined Rs. 3000 on him. However, the shopkeeper refused not only to submit a fine, hurling undue threats and abusing her reportedly.

Sanawan police station registered FIR against the shopkeeper on the report of the women magistrate under the price control ordinance section 7 of 2023.

