Shopkeeper get fine of Rs.41500 for overcharging essential items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Price Control Committees on Wednesday imposed total fine of Rs 41,500 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Price Control Committees have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four talukas of the district.

According to handout issued here, the Price Control Committee has visited 28 shops in taluka Qasimabad and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 against 10 shopkeepers for overcharging prices. In Latiabad taluka, the Price Control Committee also visited 64 shops and imposed fine of Rs 14,000 against 5 shopkeepers for selling essential items on inflated rates.

The price Control Committee has visited 7 shops in taluka City Hyderabad and imposed fine of Rs 5000 against five shopkeepers for overcharging prices of daily use items while Rs12,500 fine was imposed against four shopkeepers in taluka Rural Hyderabad for overcharging prices during Ramazan. The Deputy Commissioner has directed the concerned Price Control Committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging prices of essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.