UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeeper Get Fine Of Rs.41500 For Overcharging Essential Items

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Shopkeeper get fine of Rs.41500 for overcharging essential items

The Price Control Committees on Wednesday imposed total fine of Rs 41,500 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Price Control Committees on Wednesday imposed total fine of Rs 41,500 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Price Control Committees have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four talukas of the district.

According to handout issued here, the Price Control Committee has visited 28 shops in taluka Qasimabad and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 against 10 shopkeepers for overcharging prices. In Latiabad taluka, the Price Control Committee also visited 64 shops and imposed fine of Rs 14,000 against 5 shopkeepers for selling essential items on inflated rates.

The price Control Committee has visited 7 shops in taluka City Hyderabad and imposed fine of Rs 5000 against five shopkeepers for overcharging prices of daily use items while Rs12,500 fine was imposed against four shopkeepers in taluka Rural Hyderabad for overcharging prices during Ramazan. The Deputy Commissioner has directed the concerned Price Control Committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging prices of essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad All

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus, wheat procurement, lo ..

1 minute ago

Violation of SOPs to cause irreparable lose to li ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.