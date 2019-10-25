Shopkeeper held after detection of dengue larva

The police have arrested a shopkeeper over detection of dengue larva from rooftop of his sho

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : The police have arrested a shopkeeper over detection of dengue larva from rooftop of his shop.

EPD Inspector Mazhar Fareed said that anti-dengue teams had been regularly visiting various sites including tyre shops, godown, junkyards, under construction sites and nurseries.

During the checking, in different areas of the city,team found dengue larva on the roof of a shop in chak 189-RB.

The police arrested the shopkeeper Shahbaz after registration of a case over ignoring government's SOPs on precautionary measures against dengue.