Shopkeeper Held For Illegal Gas Refilling

January 01, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of illegal refilling of gas and registered a case against him.

Police said that during ongoing drive against the illegal business of refilling of gas, the teams raided at Tahwara Mughlan in the jurisdiction of Rang-pura police station and caught red-handed shopkeeper Tayyab while illegally gas refilling.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

