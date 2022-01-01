Shopkeeper held for illegal gas refilling

Police on Saturday arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of illegal refilling of gas and registered a case against him

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of illegal refilling of gas and registered a case against him.

Police said that during ongoing drive against the illegal business of refilling of gas, the teams raided at Tahwara Mughlan in the jurisdiction of Rang-pura police station and caught red-handed shopkeeper Tayyab while illegally gas refilling.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way, said police.