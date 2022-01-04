Shopkeeper held for selling expired pesticides

The police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal on Tuesday.

According to the police, Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri with Pesticides Inspector Tanzeel Ahmed and a police team raided a shop at Deooli where the accused,Shehbaz, was selling expired pesticides.

The police seized pesticides worth Rs 83,825 and registered a case.