UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Held For Selling Expired Pesticides

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Shopkeeper held for selling expired pesticides

The police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal on Tuesday.

According to the police, Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri with Pesticides Inspector Tanzeel Ahmed and a police team raided a shop at Deooli where the accused,Shehbaz, was selling expired pesticides.

The police seized pesticides worth Rs 83,825 and registered a case.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and N ..

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and Naran

27 minutes ago
 UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Hom ..

UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Homosexual Activity - Reports

27 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in Februa ..

OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in February by Planned 400,000 BpD - So ..

27 minutes ago
 Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

27 minutes ago
 Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview ..

Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview apology

27 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.