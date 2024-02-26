Open Menu

Shopkeeper Held For Selling Expired Pesticides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Shopkeeper held for selling expired pesticides

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The district police booked a person accused of selling expired agricultural pesticides,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,police team raided at Al-Hafeez traders where Ali Raza was selling unlicensed and expired date pesticides.

The team of agriculture department recovered pesticides worth Rs.64,000.

Further investigation was underway.

