UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Held For Selling Pesticides Illegally

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling unlicensed and expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal, district Narowal.

Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri along with Pesticides Inspector Zafarwal Tanzeel Ahmed and Pesticides Inspector Shakargarh Kashif Hussain raided at Punjab Zarai Markaz, Old Rajpoot Traders Jandiala Road, Zafarwal where the Usama in connivance with Arslan (license holder) was selling pesticides with a fake brand of Dewan Fertilizer Company Karachi and Khan Crop.

Care Agro Chemical Company, Lahore and expire dated pesticides of different other companies.

The confiscated pesticides of worth Rs 167,695 had been handed over to Zafarwal police.

Further legal action was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Police Punjab Arslan Company Road Narowal Shakargarh

Recent Stories

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

9 seconds ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

10 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

3 minutes ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

11 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Tahafuz being expanded to other parts of co ..

Ehsaas Tahafuz being expanded to other parts of country: Dr. Sania

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.