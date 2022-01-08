Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling unlicensed and expired pesticides in tehsil Zafarwal, district Narowal.

Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri along with Pesticides Inspector Zafarwal Tanzeel Ahmed and Pesticides Inspector Shakargarh Kashif Hussain raided at Punjab Zarai Markaz, Old Rajpoot Traders Jandiala Road, Zafarwal where the Usama in connivance with Arslan (license holder) was selling pesticides with a fake brand of Dewan Fertilizer Company Karachi and Khan Crop.

Care Agro Chemical Company, Lahore and expire dated pesticides of different other companies.

The confiscated pesticides of worth Rs 167,695 had been handed over to Zafarwal police.

Further legal action was underway.