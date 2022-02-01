Shopkeeper Held For Selling Pesticides Illegally
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 12:17 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Saddar police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling unlicensed and expired pesticides at Jhakhar Traders, Bhagowal chowk here on Tuesday.
According to spokesperson,Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri along with team raided and arrested Ali Abbas,besides confiscate pesticides worth Rs 167,700.