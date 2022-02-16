Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally here on Wednesday.

Assistant Director Pesticides Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri with Pesticides Inspector raided at Zamindara Agricultural Center, Wadala Sandhuwan, Daska, where the accused, Rizwan, was selling pesticides without a licence.

The officials confiscated pesticides worth Rs1,35,800 and handed over to Satrah police station.

Police registered a case and started investigation.