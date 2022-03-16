Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

Police registered case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally at Kotha Christian, tehsil Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police registered case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally at Kotha Christian, tehsil Sambrial.

Police said here on Wednesday that Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri along with the team raided at Chanda and Co in Kotha Christian, and found that owner Mehmood-ul-Haq was selling expired pesticides illegally.

The team arrested the accused and seized pesticides worth Rs. 124,795.

Further investigation was underway.