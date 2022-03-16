UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Held For Selling Pesticides Illegally

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Police registered case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally at Kotha Christian, tehsil Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police registered case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally at Kotha Christian, tehsil Sambrial.

Police said here on Wednesday that Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri along with the team raided at Chanda and Co in Kotha Christian, and found that owner Mehmood-ul-Haq was selling expired pesticides illegally.

The team arrested the accused and seized pesticides worth Rs. 124,795.

Further investigation was underway.

