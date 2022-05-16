Shopkeeper Held For Selling Pesticides Illegally
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 07:23 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally in Main Bazaar Sambrial.
Police raided Main Bazaar, tehsil Sambrial, where Abbas Ali Ghuman was selling pesticidesillegally without a license.
Police registered a case and started investigations.