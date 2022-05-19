UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Held For Selling Pesticides Illegally

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 04:52 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally in the jurisdiction of Begowala police station.

According to police, officials raided a shop in Madoky where the accused, Waris Ali, was sellingpesticides illegally without a license.

Police registered a case and started investigations.

