Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally in the jurisdiction of Begowala police station.

According to police, officials raided a shop in Madoky where the accused, Waris Ali, was sellingpesticides illegally without a license.

Police registered a case and started investigations.