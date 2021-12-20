Shopkeeper held for selling spurious pesticides

Narowal police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Narowal police registered a case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally.

According to police here on Monday, Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri along with police team raided at Khawaja Traders & Commission shop at Tharpal stop,Baddo Mahli and arrested Awais Tariq for selling spurious pesticides,besides recovering 105 litres herbicide worth Rs106,050 from his possession.