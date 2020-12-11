Shopkeeper held for selling subsidized flour on high rates

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration arrested a shopkeeper for selling subsidized flour of government scheme on high rates to citizens here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shaoib Tareen, the Revenue Officer Shahjamal Irshad Khan Lashari conducted raid at a shop situated at Chowk Humar Mouza Miranur and arrested shopkeeper Fayyaz Baloch.

The shopkeeper was selling stock of subsidized flour to citizens on high rates.

Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Rana Muhammad Shoaib was monitoring the operations being conducted on daily basis against profiteers. He said that the shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates would be treated with iron hand and strict action would be taken against them.