Shopkeeper held for selling unlicensed, expired date pesticides

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A shopkeeper was booked for selling unlicensed and expired pesticides in tehsil Shakrgarh, district Narowal.

Assistant Director Pesticides Sialkot/Narowal Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri along with Pesticides Inspectors and police team raided the office of DHA Fertilizers where Zahid Mehmood was selling unlicensedand expired date medicines and seized pesticides worth Rs 179,355.

Shakrgarh police were investigating after registering a case.