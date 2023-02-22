Shopkeeper held for stocking expired pesticides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Police registered a case against a shopkeeper for stocking huge quantity of expired pesticides located here at Ora Chowk.

Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control Dr.

Maqsood Ahmed told APP on Wednesday that during the crackdown,the team conducted raid at a shop located in Ora chowk area and a huge quantity of expired pesticides were recovered from the owner -Manzoor Ahmed Bhalli.

On the report of the department,Saddar police arrested the accused and seized the shop.