Shopkeeper Injured By Firing Of Armed Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:07 PM

Unknown armed robbers opened fire and injured a shopkeeper on resistance during dacoity bid in Pull Wanvoi Makhdoom Pur Road Kabirwala

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Unknown armed robbers opened fire and injured a shopkeeper on resistance during dacoity bid in Pull Wanvoi Makhdoom Pur Road Kabirwala.

According to Rescue 1122, unknown armed dacoits entered into a shop owned by Ghulam Abbas resident of Pull Wanvoi Makhdoom Pur Road and tried to loot the shop.

The armed dacoits opened fire and injured the shopkeeper when he showed resistance. The dacoits managed to flee from site.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak

